VSP explosive detective K-9 dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Virginia State Police Explosive Detective K-9 died Wednesday with his handler by his side.

Canine Aron Badge 104 served the Commonwealth and VSP for over 6 years, where he and his handler, Trooper Brydge, worked in the Culpeper and Appomattox divisions.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of #VSP Explosives Detective K9 Aron. K9 Aron proudly served the... Posted by Virginia State Police on Thursday, September 28, 2023

The police department says due to a terminal medical condition, Aron was euthanized on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with his handler Trooper Brydge by his side and fellow VSP troopers and Canine handlers saying final goodbyes.

