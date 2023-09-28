Your Money with Carlson Financial
Video appears to show American solider who crossed into North Korea arriving back in US

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson on July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.

Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday. North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.

King appeared to walk off a plane in San Antonio, Texas. Dressed in what seemed to be civilian clothes, he spoke briefly with people waiting on the tarmac and shook hands with one before being led into a building.

