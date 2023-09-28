Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Two lanes closed on I-95 in Richmond for emergency repairs

he Virginia Department of Transportation is closing two lanes on I-95 near Arthur Ashe...
he Virginia Department of Transportation is closing two lanes on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard tonight into Thursday morning.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing two lanes on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard tonight into Thursday morning.

VDOT says a damaged pipe needs emergency repairs due to the excessive water from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Crews will stay on scene performing repairs throughout the night into Thursday morning.

The left and center lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays during their morning commute.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT at 800-367-7623.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Run Richmond 16:19 road closures and "No Parking" zones.
Road closures, no parking zones ahead of Richmond Run 16:19
A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to public safety
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Memorial growing on Hull Street near Southwood Apartments
Richmond-area sees 3 fatal crashes, 2 involving teens, in less than a week