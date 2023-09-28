Two lanes closed on I-95 in Richmond for emergency repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing two lanes on I-95 near Arthur Ashe Boulevard tonight into Thursday morning.

VDOT says a damaged pipe needs emergency repairs due to the excessive water from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Crews will stay on scene performing repairs throughout the night into Thursday morning.

The left and center lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays during their morning commute.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT at 800-367-7623.

