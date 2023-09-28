Thursday Forecast: Clouds still win the day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds continue to blanket the sky, with drizzle and spotty light rain showers into the day tomorrow.

Thursday: Cloudy. Some patchy drizzle, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Cloudy. A few light showers and areas of drizzle still possible, especially during the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Cloudy start with some breaks in the clouds possible by afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80.

