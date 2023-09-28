Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

A Richmond program to reduce gun violence has had rare success. Now it’s expanding.

The funds will be administered by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and the...
The funds will be administered by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Foundation.(Live 5)
By MEGHAN MCINTYRE
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With over 20 years of emergency care experience, Dr. Michel Aboutanos, a surgeon and medical director of Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center’s Level I trauma center, is all too familiar with performing life-saving surgery on youth gunshot wound victims.

It was one of those cases that inspired Aboutanos to create a hospital-based violence prevention program known as “Bridging the Gap” at the VCU trauma center in 2003. That instance involved a 17-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound to the head after having previously spent months in the hospital due to being shot on two separate occasions that same year.

“I watched this kid die in our trauma bay. … I realized the function, the role of the trauma center is at the end of this vicious cycle of violence,” Aboutanos said. “We have to change the paradigm, change the role of the trauma center so that it can be part of the community’s answer.”

Since then, Bridging the Gap has become a national model for how to help reduce gun violence rates and break the cycle of violence for patients in vulnerable communities. It primarily focuses on people ages 10 to 24 who are admitted to the trauma center for intentional injuries such as gunshot wounds, stab wounds and assaults.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: More clouds and drizzle possible Thursday
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed at GRTC bus stop
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needs emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Two lanes closed on I-95 in Richmond for emergency repairs
VDOT crews are expected to be in the area until 7 a.m.
2 lanes on I-95 closed for emergency repairs
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $850 million