Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $850 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot continues to rise and is now set for an estimated $850 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.

This is only the ninth-highest jackpot ever between the Mega Millions and Powerball.

The last time a Powerball jackpot was won was in July at just over 1 billion dollars.

Virginia lottery says there’s a reason why we keep seeing jackpots get toward a 10-digit number.

“The reason for that in Powerball is because of changes that were made in the game a few years ago,” John Hagerty, with Virginia Lottery, said. " Changing the number of numbers that can be used in the game and that increases the odds of winning.”

So far in 2023, the Powerball jackpot has been hit four times, including once in Virginia when it was $161 million.

Earlier this week, two Virginians won big on Monday’s drawing.

One ticket for $100,000 and another for $50,000

It’s luck many purchasing a ticket at the Styles Bi-Rite convenience store in Chesterfield hope to get in on.

”I think it will, I hope it will, and I hope that somebody from this location wins,” Kristy Jones, who was buying a Powerball ticket, said.

Jones said she usually only plays Powerball when the number is high, and she’s hoping to win to help her loved ones.

”I would buy my mom a house and bless someone randomly and bless someone randomly,” Jones said.

If you do win, you could take the cash option at $397.4 Million or go with the annuity option of 30 payments.

”good luck to everyone that is playing. Hopefully, you can be a blessing to somebody else in need as well,” Jones said.

Numbers for Wednesday’s drawing will be picked around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.