New report shows how much roads, bridge conditions impact drivers

A new report finds that 21% of roads in the Richmond area are in poor shape, and another 27% are rated mediocre.

All of this is costing you big time.

Your eyes are not deceiving you. There really is a lot more traffic these days, and it’s costing you more than just wasted time.

“Trips report found that the annual cost of traffic congestion to the average Richmond area motorist is $791 annually as a result of losing 34 hours stuck in traffic and wasting an additional 18 gallons of fuel,” Rocky Moretti, Director of Policy and Research at TRIP said.

TRIP, a transportation research group, says all those bottlenecks cost Virginia drivers $5 billion in lost time and wasted fuel just last year.

Road conditions are costing Richmond area drivers even more. With 21% of local roads rated “poor,” drivers pay an extra $596 annually to maintain their vehicles.

That’s the second-highest amount in the state, with Hampton Roads leading at $719.

“From 2019 to 2022, the number of traffic fatalities has increased by 21% from 831 to 1005,” Moretti said.

Regarding bridges in the Richmond area, the report finds that 5% are in poor condition, above the statewide average.

That includes the 100-year-old Mayo Bridge in Richmond. The city and VDOT are now working on a plan to replace it.

“Virginia’s transportation system is a catalyst for jobs and economic growth,” Keith Martin, Executive Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations of Virginia Chamber, said.

Martin said the new report highlights the importance of transportation investment to ensure economic growth.

“This report does a great job of highlighting the needs, and it also quantifies the various components of Virginia’s transportation system and why we need to stay vigilant on maintaining and improving the system,” Martin said.

In a statement from VDOT, it said:

VDOT strives to build and maintain a safe and efficient transportation system for travelers in Virginia. We conduct a comprehensive review of the Commonwealth’s investment in transportation assets. By deliberately changing our investment approach, VDOT is working towards a balanced maintenance plan based on sustainable performance targets. VDOT is focused on strategic highway safety by using a systematic approach to look at improvements both from a statewide and local point of view. And by way of active major projects, VDOT is expanding choices for travelers through the express lane network and through targeted corridor programs along I-95, I-64 and I-81.

