Man shot, killed at GRTC bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man to death at a GRTC bus stop Thursday.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to Hull Street for the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 8004-780-1000.

