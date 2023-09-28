Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is searching for a missing endangered teen.
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday and has sent text messages that have raised concern for her well-being.
Investigators believe Thompson is either in the Portsmouth area or still within the Richmond area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000.
