Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is searching for a missing endangered teen.

Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday and has sent text messages that have raised concern for her well-being.

Investigators believe Thompson is either in the Portsmouth area or still within the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000.

