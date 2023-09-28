Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages

Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.(Henrico Police Dept.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is searching for a missing endangered teen.

Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday and has sent text messages that have raised concern for her well-being.

Investigators believe Thompson is either in the Portsmouth area or still within the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed

Latest News

Ransomware attacks on schools
Expert advice to protect schools and students from ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks against educational institutions are on the rise.
Expert advice to protect schools and students from ransomware attacks
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed boarding GRTC bus