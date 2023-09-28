Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed

Latest News

FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A...
Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood...
Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say