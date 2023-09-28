Your Money with Carlson Financial
College application tips in a changing admissions world

College admissions is a changing landscape after the Supreme Court eliminated requirements for affirmative action.
By Sarah Bloom
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - College admissions is a changing landscape. The Supreme Court eliminated requirements for affirmative action. Some schools don’t require tests anymore. Others say they won’t consider legacy admission either.

Christel Milak-Parker with College Connections has spent years working with college-bound students, helping them prepare for the college application process.

“First of all, I have a saying that a competitive application is a process, not a senior project,” said Milak-Parker.

She says the first day of high school is the first day of the rest of your transcripts.

“So it’s sort of like the funnel thing,” said Milak-Parker. “The more things that you have going in, the better option you have of things coming out.”

Freshman year, she recommends purposeful involvement in activities in or out of school

Sophomore year, start to choose where you’re putting your time so that by junior or senior year, there is a chance for leadership. That may be by holding an office or finding a different way to lead.

Make sure you’re volunteering where you can.

And yes, there are new considerations with the end of affirmative action.

Virginia Tech says it will end legacy admissions.

Also being discussed is whether students might see loan forgiveness one day.

Much of this students can’t control, but the application, they can.

Milak-Parker says colleges do seek diversity even if specific questions are no longer allowed. Usually, you can incorporate that information into an essay or other section of the application if it’s important to you to share it.

You can write about what the school means to you as a legacy, too.

“So there are ways where students, if their identity is rooted in some sort of diversity, they can bring that to it within their application,” said Milak-Parker.

Some schools now say tests are optional. Milak-Parker says what you do here really depends on what type of test taker you are and where you’re applying to school.

Essays can be intimidating, so slow down and think about impact.

“Depth is more important than breadth,” said Milak-Paker.

She says going deep in a moment or moments is more effective that having a little bit of this and a little bit of that.

Milak-Paker says to plan along the way. Think strategically and work through manageable parts of applications. This isn’t an overnight project.

