Chesterfield leaders break ground on first phase of Springline at District 60

The first phase of the project, called the James at Springline, will include nearly 300 apartment units and space for retail
The James at Springline is expected to be completed in 2025.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On the site of the former Spring Rock Green shopping center near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway, Chesterfield leaders broke ground on the first phase of Springline at District 60.

Springline will be a 42-acre mixed-use development that county officials hope will become a spot where people can live, work and play all in one place.

Chesterfield leaders broke ground on the project as construction commences on the first development phase, The James at Springline.

Chesterfield Groundbreaking
Chesterfield Groundbreaking(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The James at Springline will feature 298 apartment units and 28,000 square feet of retail space.

“This whole complex and community is actually meant to be a walkable community,” said Arthur Collins with Collins Capital Partners. “You don’t want to just walk across parking lots. The parking will be concealed. The front doors will walk out on the street like a neighborhood.”

The James at Springline
The James at Springline(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Phase one of the project will include constructing a 150,000-square-foot office building.

“Once it’s built, we’re going to move our leadership group for the schools, all their executive leaders, all the leadership for the schools will be in that building, which will free up CTC Hull for more student capacity,” said Kevin Carroll, chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

In addition to this, there will be a festival-like common area, a sports entertainment and tournament venue, a grocery store, and a parking garage.

Springline at District 60
Springline at District 60(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“And hopefully, in the future, a sportsplex that will find its way and make this place a destination, as well as a gateway, for Chesterfield County,” said Collins during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Back in 2021, Chesterfield leaders purchased the property of the former Spring Rock Green shopping center with a vision to revitalize the area.

“Instead of having a space that is not producing or not really providing an opportunity for people, now we’re going to have a space that does,” said Carroll. “It will help from an economic development point of view, but it’s all about revitalizing an old space into something spectacular.”

In March 2023, demolition of the shopping center began as county leaders set their sights on a new future for the 42-acre site.

As part of the mixed-use urban village concept, county leaders envision the development with abundant green space, biking and walking paths, along with wide streetscapes.

“Today represents the culmination of the county’s goal to revitalize existing communities into livable, modern neighborhoods,” said Mark Miller, representing the Midlothian district as part of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

The James at Springline is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Future phases for Springline at District 60 include more apartments, townhomes, a second office building, a luxury hotel and other entertainment venues.

