Youngkin shares impact of one year of “Partnership for Petersburg”

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg is celebrating one year of its unique partnership with Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The goal was, and still is, to help a struggling city unleash its potential. The governor says the partnership for Petersburg is not about throwing money at the city but instead tapping into the existing resources. So far, he says it’s working.

“We’re starting to see economic development investment all over Petersburg, the surrounding region, that has nothing to do with state or city economic support. It has everything to do with the opportunity to invest and get a good return,” Youngkin said.

63rd Delegate Kim Taylor says she grew up near the area, and Petersburg became the city Virginia forgot when it could be a regional powerhouse. She says she is so proud of the work already done, but she wants to see so much more that would come from the partnership.

“With over 50 initiatives and 90 plus partners from the private sector, we have begun to make real change in the city of Petersburg. Our initiatives tackle crime, homeownership, economic development, childcare, healthcare and especially maternal health,” Taylor said.

Selected Petersburg neighbors to share stories of how their lives improved in the past year. Violent crime in the city is down 33%, and police staffing is up 20%. Resident Marilyn Hill says she noticed more police in the area last year.

“As a senior citizen and as a female walking around the city alone, it warmed my heart. It made me feel safe. Because basically, we all want to be safe in our community,” Hill said.

These improvements are not coming from government funding. Youngkin says it is private capital helping boost these changes.

“Those are programs that generally exist but hadn’t been tapped into,” Youngkin said.

Though he did not give specific numbers for each pillar, Youngkin talked generally in the past year about how businesses have received more grants, access to healthcare is improving, and kids are getting better education opportunities, which he credits to local leadership.

He also says a full-time childcare advocate is now a role in the area, which took longer than he initially wanted it to. It’s changes like that, he says, are making an impact.

The governor also announced that Amazon, Bon Secours and Comcast will work together to help food insecurity in the area, launching a mobile grocery store.

“There’s a whole ecosystem that’s becoming very self-sustaining, and this is what will make Petersburg, in the long term, the great city that I know the mayor and I hope she’ll be,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin says the goal is to expand this model to other parts of the commonwealth and the country.

He says there will be an announcement of another partnership soon. The partnership is something Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears say needs bipartisan support to work.

