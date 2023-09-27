Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64

The crash closed down the interstate for several hours
The incident closed the interstate for hours.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to Virginia State Police, around 10:50 p.m., a 2011 Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on I-64 when it rear-ended a 2000 Honda CRV.

The Toyota lost control, went into the center median, struck the guardrail and overturned into the eastbound lanes. As it was coming to rest on the eastbound side, the Toyota struck a 2017 Acura MDX head-on.

The crash closed down the interstate for several hours.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon, 32-year old DaQuana Shawnae Turner of Henrico, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

The driver of the Acura, a 70-year-old man from Glen Allen, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 37-year old man from Henrico, and two adult male passengers, were transported to Richmond Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway
Memorial growing on Hull Street near Southwood Apartments
Richmond-area sees 3 fatal crashes, 2 involving teens, in less than a week

Latest News

The incident closed the interstate for hours.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
The incident closed the interstate for several hours overnight.
Police investigate deadly crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.
Man allegedly exposes himself at Randolph-Macon College
Ashland residents are on edge as police continue to look for a man who allegedly exposed...
Man allegedly exposes himself at Randolph-Macon College