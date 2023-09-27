Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to Virginia State Police, around 10:50 p.m., a 2011 Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on I-64 when it rear-ended a 2000 Honda CRV.

The Toyota lost control, went into the center median, struck the guardrail and overturned into the eastbound lanes. As it was coming to rest on the eastbound side, the Toyota struck a 2017 Acura MDX head-on.

The crash closed down the interstate for several hours.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon, 32-year old DaQuana Shawnae Turner of Henrico, was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

The driver of the Acura, a 70-year-old man from Glen Allen, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 37-year old man from Henrico, and two adult male passengers, were transported to Richmond Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

