Wednesday Forecast: Clouds, Drizzle and cool temperatures locked in

No sun expected until the weekend
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds aren’t going anywhere, with drizzle and spotty light rain through Friday.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Spotty light shower or patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Cloudy. Spotty light shower or patchy drizzle Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Cloudy start with decreasing clouds during the afternoon to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

