Virginia Pridefest announces new date after weather postponement

VA Pridefest
Virginia Pridefest 2023 has been rescheduled after severe weather forced the day to be postponed.(Virginia Pride)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Pridefest 2023 is back with a new date after severe weather last weekend made it unsafe for the festival to be held.

The festival, generally held at Brown’s Island on the last weekend in September, was canceled due to the heavy rain and gusty winds that Tropical Storm Ophelia brought to the area.

Pridefest 2023 is moving to the Bon Secours Training Center on Sunday, Oct. 22.

There will be performances, vendors, food and the Allianz Youth Pride Pavillion for family fun.

More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

