Virginia Dept. of Ed eyes Zearn, Ignite Reading for statewide high-impact tutoring contract

In 2022-23, roughly 69% of Virginia students passed the mathematics test compared to 82% before the pandemic.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Virginia’s Department of Education has selected two companies to provide statewide “high-impact” tutoring services for math and reading in an attempt to improve low test results among students in public schools.

Records on the state’s public procurement website show the department intends to award contracts to the nonprofit math platform Zearn and tutoring company Ignite Reading for math and literacy support. VDOE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Aug. 8, the Virginia Department of Education issued two proposals to provide “high quality” math and literacy “tutoring and content support services in grades K-8.” Pass rates on the 2022-23 Standards of Learning tests released this September showed stagnant student achievement compared to last year, with scores remaining lower than pre-pandemic levels.

VDOE’s requests for proposals called for providers “who can deliver trained and vetted tutors, a platform with embedded high-quality curriculum, and strong tutoring sessions aligned with … research-backed principles” in math and literacy.

Students in need of tutoring will be prioritized by the Virginia Department of Education based on factors including SOL tests.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

