Trial dates set for 4 deputies charged in Otieno death

Four of the Henrico deputies charged in the death of Irvo Otieno in March had their trial dates set Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Four of the Henrico deputies charged in the death of Irvo Otieno in March had their trial dates set Wednesday.

On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit 28-year-old Irvo N. Otieno, of Henrico, as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death.

Henrico police told investigators that Otieno was combative with deputies during the intake process and had to be restrained. He died during the intake process.

Ten people were charged in Otieno’s death in total, including seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees.

The following deputies with trial dates set as follows:

  • Dwayne Bramble
    • 5-day jury trial set for June 3 to 7, 2024 (status hearing on Dec. 20)
  • Bradley Disse
    • 5-day jury trial from Aug. 12 to 16, 2024 (status hearing on Nov. 1)
  • Randy Boyer
    • 5-day trial from Sept. 9 to 13, 2024
  • Jermaine Branch
    • 5-day jury trial set for Aug. 5 to 9, 2024 (status hearing Jan. 10)

