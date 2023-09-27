Road closures, no parking zones ahead of Richmond Run 16:19

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Run Richmond 16.19, a cultural running event, is changing traffic with numerous road closures and “No Parking” zones in effect on Saturday, Sept. 30.

‘I’m in the hope of healing’: Djimon Hounsou shares mission and meaning behind Run Richmond 16.19

The running event will close streets, including the 14th Street (Mayo) Bridge, portions of East Main Street, several streets in Shockoe Bottom, the T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island and several roads from Tredegar Street to Jackson Ward.

“No Parking” zones will go into effect in the early morning on Saturday, with road closures beginning at 6 a.m. East Byrd Street will close to traffic at 4 a.m. Roads will re-open, and parking will again be permitted at around 1 p.m.

A complete list of “No Parking” zones and street closures around Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 30, can be found here.

