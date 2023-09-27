‘Now is the time’: RACC in need of people to adopt dogs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Richmond Animal Care and Control sponsored adoption fees in an effort to find their dogs forever homes following a need to make kennel space.

“It’s been a year of just ongoing juggling of space,” said Christie Chipps Peters. “We seized 17 dogs yesterday and needed to make immediate space for them, so we have juggled, and moved and adjusted things, and we have a bunch that left this morning into foster care that allowed us to make space.”

This comes as the shelter sees a growing trend of people abandoning their animals.

“I posted a couple, I think last week, we had 26 stray dogs that had come in within 72 hours,” Chipps Peters told NBC12. “The number of people who are abandoning them and leaving them and not coming to get them once they’re here is astounding.”

Chipps Peters believes multiple factors are contributing to this pattern, including the state of the economy.

“I think evictions are up, and a lot of animals that are coming from homes where people are being forced to leave,” she said. “A lot of times, people can’t afford to keep their dog or their cat where they are.”

As the shelter looks to make more room, they also hope to find their furry friends a loving home.

“We have lovely dogs right now, a lot of really nice ones that would love to leave,” said Chipps Peters. “Many are dog-friendly, pet-friendly, and kid-friendly, so now is the time.”

If you would like to adopt from Richmond Animal Care and Control, click here.

