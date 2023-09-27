Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘Now is the time’: RACC in need of people to adopt dogs

Christie Chipps Peters: “It’s been a year of just ongoing juggling of space.”
RACC has been seeing an uptick in abandoned animals coming into their shelters.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Richmond Animal Care and Control sponsored adoption fees in an effort to find their dogs forever homes following a need to make kennel space.

“It’s been a year of just ongoing juggling of space,” said Christie Chipps Peters. “We seized 17 dogs yesterday and needed to make immediate space for them, so we have juggled, and moved and adjusted things, and we have a bunch that left this morning into foster care that allowed us to make space.”

Richmond Animal Care and Control
Richmond Animal Care and Control(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

This comes as the shelter sees a growing trend of people abandoning their animals.

“I posted a couple, I think last week, we had 26 stray dogs that had come in within 72 hours,” Chipps Peters told NBC12. “The number of people who are abandoning them and leaving them and not coming to get them once they’re here is astounding.”

Chipps Peters believes multiple factors are contributing to this pattern, including the state of the economy.

“I think evictions are up, and a lot of animals that are coming from homes where people are being forced to leave,” she said. “A lot of times, people can’t afford to keep their dog or their cat where they are.”

As the shelter looks to make more room, they also hope to find their furry friends a loving home.

RACC
RACC(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We have lovely dogs right now, a lot of really nice ones that would love to leave,” said Chipps Peters. “Many are dog-friendly, pet-friendly, and kid-friendly, so now is the time.”

If you would like to adopt from Richmond Animal Care and Control, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance concerning short-term rentals on Monday...
Rules change for Airbnb hosts in Richmond

Latest News

Virginia Pridefest 2023 has been rescheduled after severe weather forced the day to be postponed.
Virginia Pridefest announces new date after weather postponement
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Ivor Otieno
Trial dates set for 4 deputies charged in Otieno death
Gregory Taylor will serve at the City of Hopewell's police chief.
Hopewell announces city’s new Chief of Police