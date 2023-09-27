Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell announces city’s new Chief of Police

Gregory Taylor will serve at the City of Hopewell's police chief.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Hopewell’s City Manager has announced the city’s newest Chief of Police.

Gregory Taylor is Hopewell’s next Police Chief after serving six months as interim Chief. Taylor is a law enforcement veteran, having served the City of Hopewell Police Department (HPD) for 37 years before retiring.

He has served as Commander of all Divisions, including the appointment as Interim Police Chief in 2018 and this year after the former Chief A.J. Starke stepped down.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Police Chief for the City of Hopewell. I am committed to serving our community with integrity, transparency, and a strong dedication to public safety. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to address the challenges we face and build a safer and more inclusive city for all residents,” said Taylor.

