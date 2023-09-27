Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm

William Venie
William Venie(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg high school student is facing several felony charges after an alleged sexual assault at a Virginia Tech dormitory.

William ‘CJ’ Venie, 18, of Blacksburg, was arrested over the weekend and charged with rape, abduction, attempted sodomy, object sexual penetration and strangulation, according to court records.

Campus police were called on Sunday to Pritchard Hall where the person identified as the victim said she’d been sexually assaulted.

According to records, she told officers she met Venie through Snapchat and that the two agreed to have consensual sex.

The document says after a while Venie attempted to continue to have sex with the victim despite her repeatedly telling him no and that he eventually forcibly assaulted her.

James Turk, Venie’s attorney, told WDBJ7 Venie is a student at Blacksburg High School. According to Turk, Venie was let out of jail on a $50,000 conditional bond.

Turk declined to give details about the allegations, but said he doesn’t think the allegations will hold up in court.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance concerning short-term rentals on Monday...
Rules change for Airbnb hosts in Richmond

Latest News

Virginia Pridefest 2023 has been rescheduled after severe weather forced the day to be postponed.
Virginia Pridefest announces new date after weather postponement
Richmond Animal Care and Control
‘Now is the time’: RACC in need of people to adopt dogs
Ivor Otieno
Trial dates set for 4 deputies charged in Otieno death
Gregory Taylor will serve at the City of Hopewell's police chief.
Hopewell announces city’s new Chief of Police