Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.(Middleton Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Mass. (Gray News) – A DoorDash driver ended up with their vehicle underwater while trying to make a delivery in Massachusetts.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the driver called for help Friday morning.

The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer and following their GPS when the system guided them into a body of water within the woods.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle – Dunkin’ order in hand – and walk out of the woods to a nearby home for help.

When police arrived at the home, the panicked driver said their car was underwater.

Officers located the vehicle, and it was towed from the scene.

Police said the driver requested to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and police filed a request for a suspension of their license.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance concerning short-term rentals on Monday...
Rules change for Airbnb hosts in Richmond

Latest News

Ivor Otieno
Trial dates set for 4 deputies charged in Otieno death
Gregory Taylor will serve at the City of Hopewell's police chief.
Hopewell announces city’s new Chief of Police
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Hopewell’s City Manager has announced the city’s newest Chief of Police.
Hopewell announces city’s new Chief of Police
Four of the Henrico deputies charged in the death of Irvo Otieno in March had their trial dates...
Trial dates set for 4 deputies charged in Otieno death