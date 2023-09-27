Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2023 elections bring new scrutiny of Virginia’s ‘sore loser’ rule

State pushes back against Democratic candidate’s lawsuit seeking to undo primary loss
An election official wipes down a table after every voter in Buckingham County, Nov. 3, 2020.
An election official wipes down a table after every voter in Buckingham County, Nov. 3, 2020.(Parker Michels-Boyce / For the Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia’s so-called “sore loser” law is supposed to ensure that when a candidate is defeated in a Republican or Democratic primary, they can’t drop their party affiliation and appear on the general election ballot next to the person who beat them.

As the state’s closely watched election season, which will determine control of all 140 seats in the General Assembly, ramps up, both the letter and spirit of that law are being tested. A handful of unsuccessful primary candidates have tried to keep their campaigns alive after defeat while attacking their own parties for allegedly corrupting the process.

Makya Little, a Northern Virginia House of Delegates candidate who narrowly lost a Democratic primary in June, went as far as filing a lawsuit that seeks to have her primary loss overturned. The suit, which has not yet been resolved in Richmond City Circuit Court, also seeks to have Little’s name appear on ballots as an independent candidate, despite the fact that she, like all primary candidates, signed a form acknowledging her name couldn’t be on the ballot if she lost her primary.

In occasionally blunt language, attorneys representing state election officials argued Little’s case should be thrown out because she and her supporters are “trying to convert their disappointment into a lawsuit.”

“This case is about an attempt by a defeated politician to overturn the results of an election,” wrote the state’s attorneys.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance concerning short-term rentals on Monday...
Rules change for Airbnb hosts in Richmond

Latest News

Lemon laws
Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car
Getting car problems fixed can be a major headache. Caresse Jackman provides tips if you're...
Lemon laws: What to do if you’ve been sold a defective car
An Amazon Flex driver loads their personal vehicle with packages outside an Amazon fulfillment...
Va. appeals court upholds finding that Amazon Flex drivers were misclassified as contractors
In 2022-23, roughly 69% of Virginia students passed the mathematics test compared to 82% before...
Virginia Dept. of Ed eyes Zearn, Ignite Reading for statewide high-impact tutoring contract