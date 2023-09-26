VCU joins hazing prevention program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU is taking action against hazing on college campuses by joining a 3-year hazing prevention program.

It is led by “Stop Hazing,” an organization dedicated to violence prevention and disrupting methods used to normalize abuse of power. The program is aimed at testing data-driven approaches to safety.

VCU is joined by eight other schools and will work with research and prevention experts to assess the campus climate for hazing.

This all comes as the university continues to provide training for Adams Law and partners with the “Love Like Adam Foundation” for other hazing prevention efforts.

