Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

UPDATE: Pleasants County daycare worker pleads guilty to biting child

Mary A. Bookman
Mary A. Bookman(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) – A daycare worker entrusted with caring for multiple children pleaded guilty to charges related to biting a child.

Mary A. Bookman pleaded guilty to two counts of felony child abuse resulting in injury and two counts of felony battery of a disabled child.

Bookman was employed at Pleasants County Christian Childcare LLC, a small business in St. Marys, W.Va., where the incident took place. According to the court documents, Bookman bit the face of a child leaving a mark for eight days. Bookman bit the child on Aug. 22, 2023. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the daycare facility. The daycare has surveillance cameras throughout the building.

Pleasants County Christian Childcare owner Kayla Haught said the situation has been awful, intense, and terrible. “I don’t condone what [Bookman] did,” said Haught. “All staff are medically cleared to work with children and must complete a background check before they are hired.”

Pleasants County Christian Childcare remains open, and Bookman was fired immediately after Haught was informed of Bookman’s conduct.

According to Haught, Bookman attended training on child abuse and child abuse reporting, which made her even more shocked to learn of the incident.

Another employee at the daycare originally informed Haught that Bookman had bitten a child. After reviewing the footage, herself, which she described as unthinkable, Haught notified the parents of the child involved. Haught then acted quickly and called the WV Child Abuse Hotline and law enforcement.

Bookman pleaded guilty to the four felony charges on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on an $80,000 cash bond.

Bookman is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11, 2023. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Previous Coverage

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway

Latest News

In 2022-23, roughly 69% of Virginia students passed the mathematics test compared to 82% before...
Virginia Dept. of Ed eyes Zearn, Ignite Reading for statewide high-impact tutoring contract
A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on I-64 near the Mechanicsville...
Woman dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
The incident closed the interstate for hours.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-64
The incident closed the interstate for several hours overnight.
Police investigate deadly crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.
Man allegedly exposes himself at Randolph-Macon College