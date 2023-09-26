Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Cloudy with the sun in hiding for a while

Patchy Drizzle or light rain possible
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds will be with us most of the week with a cool, fall-like feel each day. A stray shower or light drizzle can’t be ruled out with a persistent onshore flow.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Spotty light shower or drizzle possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Cloudy. Spotty light shower or drizzle possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 20%)0%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Watch the 24/7 First Alert Weather Stream here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street was currently closed while first...
Man rescued from house after floor collapses in Petersburg
2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate's home
Burglars attempt to break into Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home twice in one year
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Police say there will be an increase in police presence at both schools throughout the week.
Police investigating online threats against Petersburg Schools
Memorial growing on Hull Street near Southwood Apartments
Richmond-area sees 3 fatal crashes, 2 involving teens, in less than a week

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: A cloudy and cool week ahead
A persistent breeze from the northeast makes it feel like October.
Forecast: A cloudy and cool week ahead
Spotty showers, drizzle and light rain could pop up this week, but no heavy rain is expected.
Monday Forecast: A cloudy and cool week ahead
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Ophelia weakens, pulls away from Central Va.