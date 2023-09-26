Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Cloudy with the sun in hiding for a while

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds will be with us most of the week with a cool, fall-like feel each day. A stray shower or light drizzle can’t be ruled out with a persistent onshore flow.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Spotty light shower or drizzle possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Cloudy. Spotty light shower or drizzle possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 20%)0%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, high around 80

