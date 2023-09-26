Richmond leaders move to put possible gaming tax revenue toward child care

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks ahead of the second vote on Richmond Grand Resort and Casino, city leaders approved a resolution on where the $19 million in-game tax revenue will go.

If a casino is approved, the money will go to a Child Care and Education Trust Fund.

The fund would be used to make child care and preschool more affordable for families, increase the availability of the programs, and increase pay for teachers in those areas.

The second part of the resolution also states where the $26.5 Million one-time payment from Richmond Grand to the city will go.

This includes building new childcare centers at T.B. Smith and Southside Community Centers (currently estimated at $7 million each) and investments of $8 million in Richmond Parks and Rec.

$4.5 million will also be immediately allocated to the Child Care and Education Trust Fund to expand access to affordable childcare and education programs.

“You’re talking about two child care centers going up in south Richmond, 8th district and in my district right at the south side community center,” Council President Mike Jones said. “My residents are excited about that. We know that education, reading to your kids, things of that nature matter.”

While the resolution was approved ahead of a casino vote, Jones said he feels it’s important for Richmonders to know where that money could go before November.

“I think that is truly important; we need the revenue,” Jones said. “We’re not going to be able to tax our way out, we’re not going to be able to raise anything, meals tax or anything of that nature. We need greater revenue.”

In the resolution, the city said Richmond is facing a shortage of early childcare opportunities that communities across Virginia are also facing.

When asked what would happen if a casino was voted down, Jones said he does not want to think about the city missing out on revenue he says could help people.

“Gambling is here; you go to any convenience store, you see it,” Jones said. ”So why not bring in this entity this business opportunity right where we can see revenues go through the roof and impact families on a daily basis.”

