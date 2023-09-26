One found dead after Petersburg shooting ends in crash

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was found dead by police in Petersburg after being shot at the scene of a reported accident Saturday evening.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, police received a call reporting a vehicle accident in the North Blvd. and South Sycamore Street area. When they arrived, police and EMS discovered one male gunshot victim pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Fatin Ibn Hassan Rhone.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

