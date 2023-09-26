Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Officials: 2 children killed, 2 others injured after car collides with Amish buggy

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash.
By KTTC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Two children are dead and two others are in the hospital after a car collided with an Amish buggy Monday morning in Minnesota, according to authorities.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said a 2005 Toyota 4Runner SUV was driving southbound on County Road 1 south of the intersection with County Road 102 when it crashed into a two-wheeled horse-drawn Amish buggy also traveling southbound.

Officials said 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller were killed in the crash. A 9-year-old and 13-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

All four children riding in the buggy were siblings who live in rural Stewartville.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota is a 35-year-old woman from Spring Valley. No charges have been filed at this time in the case.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street was currently closed while first...
Man rescued from house after floor collapses in Petersburg
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate's home
Burglars attempt to break into Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home twice in one year

Latest News

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say
Richmond City Council unanimously approved an ordinance concerning short-term rentals on Monday...
Rules change for Airbnb hosts in Richmond
Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5,...
Reports: Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony ‘coughing up blood,’ checks into hospital
Keeshae Jacobs Investigation
‘I just want justice’: Investigation continues into disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs
FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers