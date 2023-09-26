Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man names daughter after officer who saved him from motorcycle crash

By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities say a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash named his newborn daughter after the officer who helped save his life.

The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police said Officer Jordan Jacquo was on patrol June 3 when he overheard a dispatch to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden. He was the first to arrive on scene, WFSB reports.

Authorities say the victim of the crash, named Jeremy, had suffered a serious injury to his lower extremity. Jacquo applied a tourniquet, which stopped the bleeding and saved the man’s life.

Authorities say Jeremy (left), the victim of a motorcycle crash, named his daughter after...
Authorities say Jeremy (left), the victim of a motorcycle crash, named his daughter after Officer Jordan Jacquo, who helped save his life.(Source: Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police via Facebook)

Jacquo was asked to be the guest of honor at a Saturday fundraiser for Jeremy and his family.

EnCon police posted a photo of Jeremy, his newborn daughter and Jacquo on social media. The little girl’s middle name is Jordan in honor of Jacquo.

“To say we are proud of Officer Jacquo is an understatement,” EnCon police wrote in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street was currently closed while first...
Man rescued from house after floor collapses in Petersburg
2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate's home
Burglars attempt to break into Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home twice in one year
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
Police say there will be an increase in police presence at both schools throughout the week.
Police investigating online threats against Petersburg Schools
Memorial growing on Hull Street near Southwood Apartments
Richmond-area sees 3 fatal crashes, 2 involving teens, in less than a week

Latest News

The legislation requires schools serving first through 12th grade to have at least one...
California governor signs bill for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools
Richmond Grand Resort & Casino.
Richmond leaders move to put possible gaming tax revenue toward child care
This is the second time Richmond residents will vote on the casino proposal.
Richmond leaders move to put possible gaming tax revenue toward child care
Oil prices have risen, meaning drivers are paying more for gasoline and truckers and farmers...
Gas prices soar in Los Angeles County over 3 weeks