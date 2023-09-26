Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after police found him shot multiple times in a ditch Tuesday morning.

Henrico Police say that just before 7 a.m., officers were called to Forest Avenue - off Nine Mile Road - for reports of a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the ditch. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

So far, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

