Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man allegedly exposes himself at Randolph-Macon College

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland residents are on edge as police continue to look for a man who allegedly exposed himself at Randolph-Macon College.

Police say officers were called to Henry Street for a report of a suspicious person encountered by campus safety staff.

“This person was located behind one of the residence buildings on Henry Street, exposing himself. The suspect fled when confronted by Campus Safety,” Ashland Police said.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Police say there’s no information at this time that the suspect entered any of the buildings or had contact with students or staff.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street was currently closed while first...
Man rescued from house after floor collapses in Petersburg
Richmond Fire and EMS were called to the Siegel Center for a reported fire.
Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center
2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate's home
Burglars attempt to break into Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home twice in one year
Police say there will be an increase in police presence at both schools throughout the week.
Police investigating online threats against Petersburg Schools
Memorial growing on Hull Street near Southwood Apartments
Richmond-area sees 3 fatal crashes, 2 involving teens, in less than a week

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland Police at 804-365-6140.
Man allegedly exposes himself at Randolph-Macon College
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email...
Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man found shot multiple times in Henrico ditch
VCU is joined by 8 other schools and will work with research and prevention experts to assess...
VCU joins hazing prevention program