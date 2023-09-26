Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘It enriches my life’: Woman offers interactive program for seniors

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Several times a week, adults 55 and older are pressing their way to the Powhatan Landmark Center to stay involved. These are the very people who Jayne Lloyd thought of the most during the pandemic when she started hand-delivering boxes of groceries to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

She would even take the time to call and check on them. That’s when she realized social distancing was taking a toll on seniors in her area.

“That social connection is crucial. There was a lot of isolation during COVID and that prompted a lot of my effort to address that,” Lloyd said.

So she stepped in by creating Community Matters, a senior enrichment program that offers free classes on exercise, quilting, arts and crafts, and energy efficiency tips. You name it, Lloyd has a class for it.

See just how much this program is making a difference below:

