Fire reported at VCU’s Siegel Center

An oven fire caused heavy smoke to fill up the building Monday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An oven fire filled Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center with heavy smoke Monday evening.

Richmond Fire and EMS were called to VCU’s Stuart C. Siegel Center on West Broad Street at 10 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Crews confirmed with NBC12 that it was an oven fire that was all contained but filled the entire building with smoke.

Chesterfield Fire was brought in to bring a huge fan to help air out the center.

No injuries were reported.

