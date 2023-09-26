Driver flees after pursuit ends in crash on I-64

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A man is on the run after a pursuit ends in a crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police says troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver BMV SUV driving on I-64 near mile marker 220 in New Kent for having an expired registration and impeding the flow of traffic.

“The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and disregarded the trooper’s activated lights and sirens, and a pursuit was initiated. Eventually, the SUV crashed on the eastbound Interstate 64 Exit 205 ramp at New Kent Highway, where the subject took off on foot,” Virginia State Police said.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Henrico Police are assisting in the search.

Troopers say the driver may be shirtless and not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

