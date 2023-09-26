Your Money with Carlson Financial
City set to dedicate portion of West Main Street to late VCU student

The city of Richmond paying tribute to a VCU student taken too soon.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is paying tribute to a VCU grad student taken too soon.

City council voted Monday to designate a portion of West Main Street to Shawn Soares, a 26-year-old grad student and fierce political advocate who died after being hit by a car while walking to class on May 4, 2023.

The somber tribute will soon stand tall near the 300 block of busy road.

“No one should be afraid of losing their life because they are simply walking down the street,” Mary Rafferty, a friend of Shawn, said. “It was obviously heartbreaking. Shawn was a rising star. He had a huge smile. He wanted to know how everyone’s day was.”

Rafferty is the executive director of the Virginia Conservation Network, the nonprofit where Shawn worked.

Rafferty and other colleagues have spoken out, encouraging pedestrian safety on and around VCU’s campus since his death.

“A piece of Shawn’s legacy is making sure that people can walk down the street safely,” Rafferty said.

She says this dedication will make an impact in commemorating his life and making drivers aware of the dangerous stretch of road.

“Raising the visibility of Shawn, who he was for our community, is incredibly important,” Rafferty said. “I think it is fantastic that the city has named a street after him to raise the visibility of who he was and what he meant to the Richmond community.”

This tragedy came shortly after two other pedestrian-related accidents on VCU’s campus.

This concerning pattern paved the way for safety initiatives such as adding speed tables and radar speed display signs.

“You need to make it so drivers can see that they need to slow down. They need to be conscious of who’s around them,” Rafferty said. “I hope the city continues to lead on their work to continue to invest in that type of pedestrian infrastructure.”

Rafferty says the Soares family is coming down to the area Wednesday as the Virginia Conservation Network honors his life by granting him the ‘Rising Star Award’ to salute the incredible work he did during his short time with the nonprofit.

