Virginia State Fair sets new world record with giant veggie contest
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An Amissville, Virginia man has a reason to celebrate after setting a new world record for the largest grown vegetable.
On Saturday, September 23, officials at the Virginia State Fair awarded Jason Loris with the top prize after winning the Giant Veggie Weigh-Off.
Loris entered a Butternut Squash that weighed a whopping 131.4 lbs, according to the Carlton Scale.
