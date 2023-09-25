Virginia State Fair sets new world record with giant veggie contest

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An Amissville, Virginia man has a reason to celebrate after setting a new world record for the largest grown vegetable.

On Saturday, September 23, officials at the Virginia State Fair awarded Jason Loris with the top prize after winning the Giant Veggie Weigh-Off.

Congratulations to Jason Loris from Amissville, VA. (State Fair of Virginia)

Loris entered a Butternut Squash that weighed a whopping 131.4 lbs, according to the Carlton Scale.

The Carlton Scale (Premier provider of industrial weighing solutions) was used for precise measurement. (State Fair of Virginia)

