Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opens new location in Emporia

Rosie's Emporia location is the seventh to open in the Commonwealth.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has opened a new location in Virginia.

The new Rosie’s is located in Emporia on West Atlantic Street near Interstate 95.

Rosie’s Emporia location features 150 slots-like gaming machines, simulcast horse racing, a restaurant and a bar.

Jack Sours, Vice President of Gaming Operations for Churchill Downs Incorporated, talked about the feeling of opening a new Rosie’s location in the Commonwealth.

“It is very exciting to be opening the seventh Rosie’s in Virginia,” Sours said. “The Emporia location builds on our commitment to provide more than one thousand jobs and generate significant tax revenues across the Commonwealth by bringing together gaming enthusiasts and the community to experience an exciting and fun activity.”

Rosie’s in Emporia will be open Sunday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

CDI says the Emporia location will create more than 100 local jobs and generate approximately $1 million in annual tax revenue for the City of Emporia.

Since opening in Virginia, Rosie’s and Colonial Downs have invested more than $400 million in the Commonwealth.

