Monday Forecast: A cloudy and cool week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first week of Fall will feel like it, with mostly cloudy skies for much of the work week with cool temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Spotty showers, drizzle and light rain could pop up this week but no heavy rain expected.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s. Not much sun but still but still our *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight light shower chance in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a light shower. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

