Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘It’ll enrich our community’: Colonial Heights Food Pantry expands their space

Warren Hammonds: “We’re going to be better prepared to meet those who come to us in need.”
Colonial Heights Food Pantry
Colonial Heights Food Pantry(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Applause filled the air outside the Colonial Heights Food Pantry along Southpark Boulevard as dozens gathered to cut a ribbon to commemorate the location’s expansion.

Colonial Heights Food Pantry
Colonial Heights Food Pantry(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We can serve our community in a much deeper, more healthy way,” said Warren Hammonds, executive director of the Colonial Heights Food Pantry.

The project, which has been one year in the making, expands the space and capabilities of the food pantry.

Hammonds told NBC12 the expansion will serve two primary purposes: making room for more storage space to house donations.

Colonial Heights Food Pantry added more space to increase their capacity.
Colonial Heights Food Pantry added more space to increase their capacity.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Before we would have to say no, we can’t take that couple of palettes, we can’t take this frozen food because we don’t have anywhere to store it,” he said. “The storage of a dry goods area and a frozen food area is going to help us.”

Hammonds also said there will be additional space to have on-site client services.

“It might be nutritional education, it might be medical screening, it might be small group interviews, it might be job preparation classes,” said Hammonds. “There are a lot of organizations we work with to try to enable families to be in a better position than they are now.”

The expansion project, which cost roughly $200,000, was funded through donors and community members.

“We’re going to be better prepared to meet those who come to us in need,” said Hammonds.

The expansion also gives the pantry more room to keep up with its growing demand.

“Within a year, the families who came to us from one August to the next numbered 102 more families this year,” said Hammonds. “That was a 44 percent increase.”

An expansion not only increases the capacity for the pantry but also makes a difference for families in our area.

“People come here with fears. They come here with concerns, and we can lessen some of that when we give them the food,” said Hammonds. “It’ll enrich their lives, it’ll enrich our community.”

To learn more about the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Ophelia weakens, pulls away from Central Va.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate's home
Burglars attempt to break into Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home twice in one year
Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near...
Huguenot High School student dies in crash
Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street was currently closed while first...
Man rescued from house after floor collapses in Petersburg

Latest News

Sharnez Hill and her little baby 3-month-old Neziah were unintended targets of gunfire at the...
Fifth man sentenced in Richmond shooting that killed mother, baby
Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street was currently closed while first...
Man rescued from house after floor collapses in Petersburg
Petersburg Police and EMS responded to a collapsed building on Halifax Street between Custer...
Man pulled from house after floor collapses in Petersburg
Sha Mondrick Perry was sentenced to 5 years for 1st-degree murder.
Man to spend 5 years in prison after 2021 shooting