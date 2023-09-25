Your Money with Carlson Financial
Franconia-Springfield Bypass gets $100 million to improve congestion on NoVa rail corridor

Construction is expected to begin next year and end in 2026.
Construction is expected to begin next year and end in 2026.(Virginia Railway Express via The Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Virginia will receive $100 million in federal funding to help alleviate rail congestion and delays by constructing a passenger rail bridge in a busy train corridor in Northern Virginia.

The funding will go to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority to design and build the Franconia-Springfield Bypass, an elevated rail bridge south of the Franconia-Springfield station that will separate passenger trains from the existing freight tracks.

The goal is to increase the capacity for passenger service, such as the Virginia Railway Express, and get rid of a bottleneck for both passenger and freight service. Construction is expected to begin next year and end in 2026.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
