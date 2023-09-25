Fifth man sentenced in Richmond shooting that killed mother, baby

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fifth person involved in the killing of a mother and her baby in 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

Sha Mondrick Perry pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday and was sentenced to 10 years, with five of those years suspended. He also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years on that charge, with all of those years suspended.

Two other charges were set aside.

The shooting in April 2021 left 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah, dead. Three other people were also injured in the incident.

Three other people were previously sentenced in this case:

Kevon Bynum was sentenced to over 50 years in prison in March 2022 after he pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree murder and three charges of malicious wounding

Kavon Bynum , Kevon’s brother, pleaded guilty in July to two first-degree murder charges and three counts of malicious wounding. He was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

Donald Hemmings was sentenced in August to 10 years on a charge of voluntary manslaughter, with six of those years suspended. He was sentenced to 10 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, with all 10 of those years suspended.

Shyheem Martin pleaded guilty in August to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years, with five of those years suspended. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 10 years on that charge, with all of those years suspended.

