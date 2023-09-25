1 person trapped after floor collapses in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First responders are investigating a floor collapse inside a building in Petersburg.

On Monday, Petersburg Police and EMS responded to a collapsed building on Halifax Street between Custer and Hawk Streets.

Officials say one person was inside working on the building at the time when the floor above the person collapsed.

There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Multiple jurisdictions are on scene responding to this incident.

