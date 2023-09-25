Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

1 person trapped after floor collapses in Petersburg

Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street is currently closed while first responders...
Halifax Street between Custer Street and Hawk Street is currently closed while first responders are on scene.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First responders are investigating a floor collapse inside a building in Petersburg.

On Monday, Petersburg Police and EMS responded to a collapsed building on Halifax Street between Custer and Hawk Streets.

Officials say one person was inside working on the building at the time when the floor above the person collapsed.

There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Multiple jurisdictions are on scene responding to this incident.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Ophelia weakens, pulls away from Central Va.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate's home
Burglars attempt to break into Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home twice in one year
Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near...
Huguenot High School student dies in crash
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia

Latest News

Sharnez Hill and her little baby 3-month-old Neziah were unintended targets of gunfire at the...
Fifth man sentenced in Richmond shooting that killed mother, baby
Rosie's Emporia location is the seventh to open in the Commonwealth.
Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opens new location in Emporia
A New World Record was set at the State Fair of Virginia.
Giant veggie sets world record at State Fair of Virginia
Jason Loris broke a new world record at the Giant Veggie Weigh-off on Saturday.
Man breaks world record at State Fair of Virginia