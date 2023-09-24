Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot grew to $785 million, the fourth-largest in the lottery’s history, after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $367 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Saturday.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21. Although no one won the jackpot, four tickets matched five of the numbers drawn to win at least $1 milion. Those tickets were sold in Michigan, California, Florida and New York.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Ophelia weakens and pulls away from Central Va.
Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near...
Huguenot High School student dies in crash
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to hit Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Power outages...
Power out? Here’s how to report an outage
If severe weather strikes your area, you can upload photos and videos to NBC12.
Submit your weather photos to NBC12
This Aug. 6, 2018, photo released by Fairfax County Police Department shows Veronica...
Mother gets 78-year prison term for killing daughters, 15 and 5, in Virginia

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Ophelia weakens and pulls away from Central Va.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been monitoring Tropical Storm Ophelia...
State crews always ready to step into action during tropical storm
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north