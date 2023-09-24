Sunday Forecast: Cloudy and cool

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s officially Autumn! This week’s forecast features highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Soggy start. Drizzle and mist this morning, dry and cloudy skies this afternoon. Not enough sunshine and/or a breeze today to dry us out, muddy with standing water in some spots. Highs near 70°. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs around 70.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

