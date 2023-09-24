Dinwiddie announces 2023 County Fair

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County is excited to announce the beginning of the 2023 county fair and welcomes all family and friends to a weekend of fun festivities.

Events will begin Friday, October 6 - Sunday, October 8, at the Virginia Motorsports Park, 8018 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841.

Visitors can expect live music, variety shows, agricultural exhibits, a carnival midway, fair food, vendors, games, and more. The En’Novation Band will take the stage on Friday night with their lively dance music set. Chesterfield, VA native and American Idol contestant Carrie Brockwell will take the On Saturday night and “Faith at the Fair” will kick off on Sunday with several gospel performances. There will also be a fireworks display on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The Dinwiddie Fair is highly anticipated throughout the region, drawing more than 10,000 people over three days. The small-town, family-friendly atmosphere offers something for everyone.” -County Administrator, W. Kevin Massengill.

The fair will be open:

Friday, October 6, from 6 p.m.– 11 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, October 8, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry into the fair is $10 per carload, and carnival tickets are sold separately. Carnival tickets are available now until the start of the fair online, and they will also be sold onsite at the fair.

For more information on carnival tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.