2nd attempted burglary on Midlothian Supervisor candidate’s home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A candidate for Midlothian Supervisor has had people try to break into his home twice in less than a year. The first time happened in February and the most recent time was around 8pm Saturday night, while rain was still falling from Ophelia. The candidate, Jim Williams, and his wife, Kris, said they love the area and it’s overall a safe place to live, but there’s been a rise in attempted burglaries.

“My blood pressure was boiling because this is the second time that we’ve been targeted,” said Kris Williams.

Neighter Jim nor Kris were home at the time, but Kris told NBC12 that she got a notification on her phone from the Ring security app - she looked, thinking she’d see her husband arriving home...

“There’s two guys that are creeping around the house looking for a reason or trying to find a spot to break in,” she explained.

She immediately called the police and her neighbors.

During the first attempted burglary, Kris shouted at the two people through the Ring camera speaker right as they were getting ready to break a window... they ran away.

“Just do everything that you can to protect yourself and be aware,” she said.

Now, the Williams are urging everyone to be on alert. Kris said it seemed like each time the suspects walked up to the homes, and never drove around or made themselves seen before the security camera caught them.

“The best thing is having a network with your neighbors,” Jim said.

