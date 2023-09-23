Saturday Forecast: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking Tropical Storm Ophelia. Rain and winds continue to pick up this morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday. Read our First Alert Weather Day blog here: https://www.nbc12.com/2023/09/18/first-alert-heavy-rain-likely-this-weekend/

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with rain at any point. Rain could be heavy at times, a few storms possible. N wind 20-30, 40+ mph gusts possible, 50+ mph at the Bay. Rain amounts 2-4″ likely, 5-6″ possible. A Flood Watch is in effect throughout the day, flash flooding is possible. Rain and wind should let up overnight.

A Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and SE VA. Moderate to major tidal flooding is likely from a 2-4′ storm surge. Highs in the low 60s for most, 70s in southeastern VA. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Sunday: A few lingering early morning showers are possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. West wind 5-15 mph with 25 mph gusts. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few light showers are possible. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

