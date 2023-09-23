Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Heavy rain and strong gusty winds

First Alert Weather Day for power outages and flooding
Rain and gusty wind will continue to pick up tonight, lasting into early Sunday morning.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking Tropical Storm Ophelia. Rain and winds continue to pick up this morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday. Read our First Alert Weather Day blog here: https://www.nbc12.com/2023/09/18/first-alert-heavy-rain-likely-this-weekend/

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with rain at any point. Rain could be heavy at times, a few storms possible. N wind 20-30, 40+ mph gusts possible, 50+ mph at the Bay. Rain amounts 2-4″ likely, 5-6″ possible. A Flood Watch is in effect throughout the day, flash flooding is possible. Rain and wind should let up overnight.

A Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and SE VA. Moderate to major tidal flooding is likely from a 2-4′ storm surge. Highs in the low 60s for most, 70s in southeastern VA. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Sunday: A few lingering early morning showers are possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. West wind 5-15 mph with 25 mph gusts. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few light showers are possible. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.


