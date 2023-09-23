Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia brings heavy rain, strong gusty winds
Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near...
RPS leaders: Huguenot High student dies in crash
Highest rain totals will be along and east of I-95. Localized flooding will be possible inland....
Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia brings heavy rain, strong gusty winds
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall
Police said the baby had more than 50 rat bites to his forehead, cheek, nose, thigh, foot and...
Baby nearly eaten alive by rats